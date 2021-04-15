Aaron Rodgers Makes His Future Preference Extremely Clear

Aaron Rodgers made it extremely clear on Wednesday night that he would love to be both the host of Jeopardy! and the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers.

The superstar NFL quarterback is wrapping up the second week of his two-week stint as a guest host for Jeopardy! The popular game show has yet to decide on a full-time host in the wake of Alex Trebek’s death. It’s unclear if Rodgers is in serious consideration for the position, but he’s definitely interested.

“Hell yeah, I would,” Rodgers told USA TODAY when asked if he would accept the position. “Look, it’s my second-brain job. I love the show and have a deep, deep affection for it. Not only is it a nostalgic connection to my childhood, but it’s a really special show to me and I had a great time with everybody that works there.”

Wednesday night, Rodgers made it clear that he would like to have both jobs – host of Jeopardy! and quarterback.

Rodgers believes he could do both jobs with the way the schedules line up.

“It’s definitely a dream job for me,” Rodgers said, via the LA Times. “They film 46 days a year. I worked about six months out of the year this last year. I worked 187 days this year in Green Bay, which gives me another 178 or 179 days to film 46 episodes. So look, it’s definitely a dream job for me. It was a dream to be able to be on it and to host. If the shows turn out well and there’s some momentum, I’d be honored to be in the mix to take the job for sure. ”

Rodgers has certainly received good reviews for his guest hosting duties, but it remains to be seen if the show is seriously considering him for anything more than that.