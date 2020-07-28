Aaron Rodgers Gives Honest Assessment Of His Packers Future

Aaron Rodgers knows that, in all likelihood, he won’t end his career with the Green Bay Packers. At this point, it is rare for any star athlete to play his entire career in one place, and after the franchise traded up in the first round to draft Utah State’s Jordan Love, the writing is on the wall for Rodgers.

In an interview with Kyle Brandt, who just launched a new podcast for Spotify and The Ringer called “10 Questions,” Rodgers laid things out very frankly. When asked directly whether he thinks that the Packers will move on from him in the next few years, he says that he believes that is how things will play out. “I think that’s what happens,” the future Hall of Fame quarterback said. “Based on just the circumstances around everything. Just look at the facts. They traded up, they drafted him. I would say they like him, they want to play him.”

Many have compared the Packers’ selection of Love in 2020 to that of Rodgers at No. 24 overall in 2004. It isn’t a hard leap to make, and Rodgers has acknowledged the comparisons himself, although he does believe the context for the two picks is very different. The 2003 Green Bay Packers were a decent playoff team when Rodgers was selected. In 2019-20, they reached the NFC Championship, and he believes they were just a few players away from being legitimate Super Bowl contenders. The timing with which young quarterbacks are thrust into playing is also very different than it was 16 years ago.

“Different scenario, you know now quarterbacks are playing earlier. It gives some latitude for young coaches and GMs to play their guys. And I get it, I really do. I don’t harbor any ill will about it,” Rodgers told Brandt. “Was I bummed about it? Of course, who wouldn’t be? I wanted to play my entire career in Green Bay. I love the city. I grew up there, really. I got there when I was 21, I’m 36 now. You know, a lot changes during that time. But look, I get it. I see it completely clearly and I’m not bitter about it. It just is what it is.”

🚨 New show🚨 10 QUESTIONS with Kyle Brandt It’s a Game Show / Talk Show. Really fun. Episode 1: Aaron Rodgers. He was phenomenal. Premiers August 12th. @spotifypodcasts @ringer

Follow now- https://t.co/Zat1MWrmbD pic.twitter.com/mU6Vm0JfMg — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) July 28, 2020

Aaron Rodgers has opened up about his NFL Draft night before. He dives into some more detail here.

He admitted that he fully expected that the team would go with a wide receiver after jumping up to No. 26, a move that made him “perk up” a bit. He acknowledged that there had just been a run on wide receivers, including LSU’s Justin Jefferson to the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk to the San Francisco 49ers, two players he said he liked. He mentioned that Clemson’s Tee Higgins was still available, but then found out via text from an agent that the team was going with a quarterback.

“When they traded up, I definitely perked up a little bit. And everything’s so delayed, I got a text from my agent…and he just texted ‘Quarterback,’ and I was like ‘Oh, wow, okay.’ […] Once I got that text I went to the pantry, I poured myself about four fingers (of tequila), and I knew it was going to be one of those nights where people were going to start calling.” “Like I said, I wasn’t elated by the pick, especially being one game away from the Super Bowl and feeling like we’re a couple of players away, but at the same time, I understand it’s a business. I know that’s the reality.

Rodgers says he called Jordan Love the day after the draft to congratulate him, and to try and get their relationship off on the right foot, especially considering all of the questions the pick would create.

“The next day I called Jordan because I just wanted to make sure that he knew that, you know…I know what he was thinking. I know what he was going through. The last thing you want is to deal with any negativity around realizing a childhood dream. I just told him ‘Congrats, man. I understand what you’re going through man, it’s super exciting. I’m excited to work with you,’ which I am.”

The Packers were slammed for their 2020 NFL Draft, even beyond taking Jordan Love, which didn’t do anything to surround Rodgers with more talent a year after a 13-3 record and an NFC Championship run. Now, with Aaron Rodgers acknowledging that his time in Green Bay is running out, it may come as an even tougher pill for Green Bay Packers fans to swallow.

[Spotify]