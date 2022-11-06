Aaron Rodgers Getting Ripped For His Performance On Sunday

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers' Sunday is off to a miserable start in Detroit.

The Packers and Lions are tied 0-0 in the second quarter, and Rodgers is a major reason why. He's thrown not one, but two, interceptions in the end zone in the first 20 minutes of game action.

The first one came on a tipped pass on 1st and goal in the first quarter.

The second one came on a terrible underthrow toward left tackle David Bakhtiari on a trick play on 4th and goal.

Rodgers' errant tosses have earned him plenty of criticism from the football media world.

"Aaron Rodgers throwing two INTs inside the 5 is incredible," said PFN's Dalton Miller.

"Hopefully Aaron Rodgers' weekly sideline fuming is directed at himself today, because he's thrown two terrible passes at the goal line," tweeted Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde.



"Aaron Rodgers with two red zone interceptions today vs. the Lions defense. Man," said PFF's Ari Meirov.

"Might be the worst pass of Aaron Rodgers career, a second brutal interception," added longtime baseball writer Kevin Kernan. "Seems like he is really not into football anymore, needs to clean it up for Packers."

"Aaron Rodgers has thrown two interceptions in the red zone against the Detroit Lions. The world might actually be ending," stated Detroit Free-Press writer Tony Garcia.

Can Rodgers, a four-time MVP, bounce back from his bad start? We'll see.

If the Packers lose today to the lowly Lions, it will be their fifth-straight defeat and they will fall to 3-6 on the season.