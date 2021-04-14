Look: Aaron Rodgers Gives Inside Look At Jeopardy! Podium

We already knew what Aaron Rodgers is capable of accomplishing on the football field, but it wasn’t until this April that we learned what he can do as a TV host.

Over the past week, Rodgers has been on Jeopardy! as a celebrity guest host. Every episode, the three-time MVP has expressed just how grateful he is to fill in the late Alex Trebek’s shoes.

This week, Rodgers gave his fans an inside look at the Jeopardy! podium. He posted a picture of the podium on Instagram and explained why there are so many sticky notes on it.

“This is the Jeopardy! podium, and my sticky notes from the 2nd day of filming,” Rodgers wrote. “I used a lot of these stickies over the couple days of filming and put reminders on there like ‘Speak Less,’ which was an ode to Paul Rudd on Forgetting Sarah Marshall, during surf lessons; ‘do less.’ ‘Slow Down,’ a reminder for me when reading the clues. ‘Stand Up Straight;’ every time I’m reading clues I’m bent over, so that was a reminder to stand up in certain moments when I knew I was on camera. ‘Relax’ and ‘Energy’ were just a couple other good reminders as well. And the last one, was just to check if anyone was looking at my podium between games. Turns out, John the stage manager was, and we had a good laugh about it.”

That last sticky note that Rodgers was referring to said “Don’t pick your nose/butt.”

Rodgers will remain the guest host of Jeopardy! through the end of this week. However, he’s hoping this could potentially become a full-time gig.

“I don’t think I’d need to give up football to do it. They film 46 days a year. I worked 187 this year in Green Bay. That gives me, eh 178 days to do Jeopardy!. So I feel like I could fit 46 into that 178 and make it work. It would be a dream job for sure, and I’m not shy at all about saying I want the job. That’s how I went into it. I want an opportunity to be in the mix.”

