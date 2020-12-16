Aaron Rodgers Sums Up His Thoughts On The G.O.A.T Debate

Aaron Rodgers is having a pretty good time this season. That hasn’t always been the case in recent Green Bay Packers seasons, even at times during last year’s 13-3 campaign, but the team is in first place, and absolutely thriving on offense.

“We’re playing great football,” Rodgers told The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. “Now we can say it. We’re 14 weeks in, 13 games and a bye, so yeah now we can say it. We’re having, you know, a lot of success on offense. I think we’re number two in yards. Not sure where we’re at in points per game. We’re number two in third down percentage. Number one now in the red zone.”

Rodgers appears on the show with McAfee and former Packers teammate A.J. Hawk pretty often, and he’s clearly pretty comfortable chopping it up with the two former players. He even waded into the “G.O.A.T.” debate a bit, and his own place in it.

“Do you ever get pissed off about the Super Bowl conversation, whenever they start talking about G.O.A.T.s?” McAfee asked. “It always revolves back on Super Bowls when everybody on Earth that knows football knows a quarterback can’t walk onto the field and win a Super Bowl by himself?” Rodgers thinks those conversations are too wide-ranging as it is.

“I don’t think twice about it,” Rodgers answered. “When you’re talking about ‘best players,’ I’ve already said on this show, there are way too many people labeled the G.O.A.T.

“The Greatest Of All Time is one person. But now, because there’s way too many G.O.A.T.s, you have to break it into specific categories. Best winner of all time: the person who has won the most championships. Best player, which involved talent, ability, and what you did with it. Most talented player, best thrower of the football, there’s all these different ways that you can break that out. When it comes to those… I’m probably in that conversation.”

That is a pretty fair takeaway. While it is hard to argue against Tom Brady when it comes to winning titles and stacking trophies, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes may be the best passers we’ve seen in the league. The Green Bay Packers star may be the MVP favorite after yet another incredible game Sunday. A third award, and potentially a second Super Bowl title will do wonders for his legacy, however you break things out.

[Pat McAfee]