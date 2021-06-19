Wisconsin Radio Station’s Aaron Rodgers Scoop Has Packers Fans Excited

Aaron Rodgers has at least one big golf match coming up this summer: with Bryson DeChambeau against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in The Match. It looks like he may plan to get some summer rounds in up in Green Bay.

Rodgers’ plans for the season have dominated the NFL offseason. The reigning MVP has made it pretty clear that he doesn’t want to play for the team going forward, though some believe the two sides can work through their issues ahead of the season.

Now, there is at least some indication that he plans to be in Green Bay this year. As reported by The Score Wisconsin, which operates out of the Appleton-Oshkosh area, Rodgers has renewed his membership to Green Bay Country Club for the year.

For Rodgers, this probably isn’t a huge expense to have to eat if he doesn’t wind up returning to town. However, the fact that he went through the effort would indicate that he thinks that there is at least a chance he is a Packer in 2021.

This isn’t the most substantive Rodgers update that we could get, but Packers fans who want him back are excited for any good sign.

The Green Bay Packers have made it clear that they will not trade Aaron Rodgers before the season. At this point, it doesn’t make much sense for the team to do it; if he holds out into the season, he’ll sacrifice his significant salary for the year, and the team will have a better idea of what a full trade market will look like for him next offseason. The Packers will also find out whether Jordan Love is the quarterback of the future, and if not, may be in position to take a quarterback high in the 2022 NFL Draft (and add more picks with a Rodgers trade, if it materializes).

On the other hand, even if he holds out deep into the summer, it is a win for the team if Rodgers eventually reports. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler updated the current state of things on SportsCenter this morning.

“Right now the Packers know that anything can happen,” he said, via 247Sports. “They know that there’s a real threat that Aaron Rodgers could miss time because it’s believed around the league that he is dug in. But the team is still actively looking for solutions and they’re willing to wait this out. They know there’s still time to resolve things. Even if he doesn’t show for training camp it doesn’t mean he can’t play in the season. They’re gonna try to shake this out, see where he’s at and they know they would still have time to potentially talk things out, negotiate and find some common ground.”

Packers training camp is set to open on July 27.