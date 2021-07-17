Aaron Rodgers has been, is and will continue to be the biggest story in the NFL this offseason. Certain questions surrounding his future could be answered as soon as the end of this month.

The Green Bay Packers will begin preparation for the 2021 season when training camp kicks off at Ray Nitschke Field on July 28. Will Rodgers be in attendance? That is, without a doubt, the biggest question in the sports world at the moment.

Packers players aren’t even sure of Rodgers’ upcoming plans. But veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis has a prediction: Rodgers will be in attendance.

“I think so,” Lewis told TMZ Sports when asked if he believes Rodgers will be at training camp. “I hope so. … We’ll see what happens.”

It’s worth noting Marcedes Lewis was only speculating, but he appears somewhat confident Aaron Rodgers will put this drama behind him and attend the Packers’ training camp.

There’s plenty of reason to believe Rodgers will, indeed, play for Green Bay later this fall. If he doesn’t, he would be sacrificing millions of dollars. We suppose money isn’t all too tight for the 2020-21 NFL MVP, but fines could be coming his way if he skips practices and games.

Rodgers, meanwhile, has reportedly grown tired of how Green Bay’s front office shapes the roster. Eight of the Packers’ last nine first-round draft picks were spent on a defensive player. The one time they used a top pick on an offensive player was in 2020 when they drafted quarterback Jordan Love.

So how has Rodgers handled his frustrations this offseason? He’s been spending plenty of time with his fiancée, Shailene Woodley, and vacationing. Lewis believes the veteran quarterback deserves all the time off he can get.

“It’s probably good for him to just give him some time to himself — some family time,” Lewis continued. “Hopefully I see him on the 26th.”