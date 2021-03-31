After his 2020 MVP campaign, one would imagine that the Green Bay Packers would be interested in figuring out a new long term deal to keep Aaron Rodgers happy and set him up to remain with the team for the foreseeable future.

The Packers have paid him out his $6.8 million roster bonus, but so far there has been no major restructuring of his deal, which many expected the team would do to free up some cap space. Green Bay hasn’t made any huge waves in free agency, as it is up against the dwindling 2021 NFL salary cap.

Team CEO Mark Murphy spoke to the media on Tuesday. Obviously, Rodgers’ future is the glaring storyline for the Packers this year. Still, Murphy wasn’t giving anything on that subject.

“I can’t really get into specific players. We’ve been able to create room with others,” Murphy said, per Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal. The writer points out that this is a pretty clear rhetorical shift from a few months ago.

#Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy to @WNFL on Jan. 25, 2021 on QB Aaron Rodgers: "There's no way in heck Aaron is not going to be on the Packers. He's going to be the MVP of the league, might have had his best year ever, he's our unquestioned leader, and we're not idiots." — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) March 30, 2021

And Murphy, again today, on whether he's concerned there might be issues brewing between the future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and the organization after living through the summer of 2008: "I'm not going to get into any individual player, any issues along those lines." — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) March 30, 2021

Very plainly, that is not what Green Bay Packers fans want to hear. Aaron Rodgers had one of the best seasons of his career in 2020, and the team was a few plays from reaching the Super Bowl. It has made two straight NFC Championships.

Coming off of something of a muted season by Rodgers in 2019, the team traded up a few spots to take Utah State’s Jordan Love in the first round. Rodgers has been very open about this being a clear sign that the team is looking towards its Rodgers-less future with that selection, and that it has real incentive to play him down the road. Still, with how Rodgers played in 2020, it shouldn’t be that unreasonable to push off those plans and try and ride out this championship window.

Rodgers turned 37 in December, but as Tom Brady and Drew Brees have made clear, quarterbacks today can have elite-level success well into their 40s. At the same time, Brady is now continuing that success on a second team, something that was unthinkable not that long ago.

[Wisconsin State Journal]