Packers TE Shares His Initial Reaction To Aaron Rodgers’ Return

After a shaky Week 1 performance, Aaron Rodgers has looked dialed in with the Green Bay Packers. One person who isn’t surprised: tight end Marcedes Lewis.

The veteran tight end is pretty close with his quarterback. Even so, he says that communication between the two stopped two weeks before training camp, when Rodgers’ status with the team was still very up in the air.

Lewis admits that he didn’t know what to expect when camp opened. When Rodgers arrived in Green Bay, however, he knew quickly that the team would be gearing up for another run at the Super Bowl.

“When I saw him that first day, and he gave me that look, I was like ‘Oh that’s my guy,'” Lewis told reporters. ” We’re trying to go get this championship.”

“I think 12 is just in control of his moment,” Lewis added. “He’s seeing it through a different lens, and we feed off that. Definitely the best I’ve ever been around.”

Rodgers was as brutal as the rest of the team in Week 1 against the Saints, throwing for just 133 yards and two interceptions.

In the two weeks since, he has 417 yards and six touchdowns, leading the team down the field for a game-winning Mason Crosby field goal in the final minute of Sunday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. It was a vintage Aaron Rodgers moment for sure.

Week 1 was disconcerting, but those games happen. In the two weeks since, he’s looked like the player that won the MVP award a year ago.