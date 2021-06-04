Report: Packers ‘In The Dark’ About Aaron Rodgers’ Status For Minicamp

With mandatory minicamp only a few days away, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is still M.I.A. from team activities. And the latest report out of Green Bay doesn’t bode well for him showing up soon.

On Friday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that the Packers are “a bit in the dark” as to whether he’ll show up for minicamp. Fowler’s sources told him that some league executives believe Rodgers is too dug into his position to go.

“As of right now the Packers are still a bit in the dark as to whether Aaron Rodgers will show up for minicamp,” Fowler said, via 247Sports. “I spoke to a couple league execs this morning who said he might not because they know he is so dug in…”

Fowler also said that the Packers have been working on solutions to their impasse with Rodgers. He added that Rodgers stands to lose upwards of $30 million if he doesn’t show up.

“But from what I’m told the Packers’ strategy is they’re still actively looking for solutions here. They looked at ways to potentially amend his contract, the guaranteed structures, to take the uncertainties of his future out of it. They don’t want to trade him but they want to wait this out for the long run because they know if things go really south and they have to trade him eventually, that would involve future draft picks that don’t even affect this year anyway… If he doesn’t show up and doesn’t play we’re talking about signing bonus money forfeited, salary forfeited, $30 million-plus.”

We already know that his head coach is in the dark. Matt LaFleur told reporters earlier this week that he doesn’t know if Rodgers will report to minicamp.

Aaron Rodgers publicly expressed uncertainty about his future with the Packers after their loss in the NFC Championship Game. In the months that followed, all kinds of rumors and reports about his relationship with the team began to emerge.

While some of those rumors have been dismissed by the Packers themselves, Rodgers has barely said a word.

Will Aaron Rodgers return to the Packers for minicamp? Or at all in 2021?

