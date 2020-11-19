Aaron Rodgers Honest About Decision To Step Down As Packers Player Rep

In February, Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers urged his teammates to vote against the proposed collective bargaining agreement. As the team’s player rep, he tried his best to defeat the proposal, which wound up narrowly passing.

“With an extra game added to the schedule, added risk, and longer stretches before and after the bye week, we felt it was important to address adding more offseason recovery time,” Rodgers wrote about his vote against the CBA at the time. “The ideas discussed would not add costs for teams, in fact if anything, would lessen some of them.

“My decision to vote No is based off of the conversations I have had with the men in my locker room that I’m tasked to represent. This deal will affect every player that ever lays this game and we have made this decision with only an abbreviated version of the deal and that isn’t good enough.”

The vote eventually passed 1,019 to 959. Rodgers is still not thrilled with how things played out, and a few days ago, it was revealed that he is no longer the team’s player rep. He discussed as much this week, after the new reps were announced.

“I wasn’t real, real happy about the way things went down,” Rodgers said Wednesday about the CBA negotiations, per ESPN.

“I think from last season, negotiating without a current player in the room, and then the things that happened in Indy and the way that the vote went, I wasn’t real excited about it. I wanted to get involved in an important year, because I thought it was a good look for the union. I can’t say I was heavily involved. I came in to some of the meetings late at the combine, but I think it’s time for somebody else to take that role who wants to spend a week of their life sitting in meetings and going through all that. To me, it’s just not what I want to do at this point in my career.”

Some will probably rail against Aaron Rodgers for how he handled this, but it does make sense for him to stay as the rep if he isn’t as invested as he needs to be to do the job. Hopefully the new Green Bay Packers reps, led by veteran kicker Mason Crosby, are ready to take up the mantle.

