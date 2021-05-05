The Green Bay Packers have had the luxury of having a true elite franchise quarterback since Brett Favre entered the starting lineup in 1992. On the other side of that coin, it looks like they may be heading for a second straight ugly breakup with a legendary quarterback, with the ongoing Aaron Rodgers situation.

Just ahead of last week’s 2021 NFL Draft, reports emerged that Rodgers is not willing to play for the Packers next year as of now. Rumors flew about a potential trade to the Denver Broncos, and the possibility that he could retire, even temporarily, to host Jeopardy! has been floated. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is now under extreme fire, and it sounds like his removal might be necessary if the team wants to retain the reigning league MVP.

The Packers, of course, maintain that they have no desire to trade Rodgers, and are committed to him for the long term. Just as the selection of Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft—the thing that really kicked this whole issue off—has been compared to the team drafting Rodgers in 2005, plenty have now compared Favre and Rodgers’ power plays to leave Green Bay.

Favre himself, now an active podcaster, has weighed in on his own show and others over the last day. He doesn’t see Aaron Rodgers, who he now has a good relationship, folding here.

Favre said he sent Rodgers a text: “I said, ‘Hey, am I going to see you playing for the Saints this year,’ just joking. He said Rodgers replied: “Hey buddy, I don’t believe that’s going to happen. … Thanks for checking on me. I’ll touch base with you after this is all over.” https://t.co/hAMbw3isC8 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 5, 2021

Brett Favre on @WildeAndTausch, on Aaron Rodgers: “In fact, he’s better now physically and mentally than he’s ever been … you assume he’s gonna be playing five years, at least. So where does Jordan Love fit into the equation?” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 5, 2021

“Knowing Aaron — and I think I know him fairly well — if he has a grudge, whether it be against the organization or a player or an arch rival, family, friends, he ain’t budging,” Favre said on his “Bolling with Favre” podcast this week. “I don’t see him coming back if this is not resolved, whatever the issue is.

“Even if it’s resolved but he feels like they have one up on him, he ain’t going to play. Knowing Aaron, he would sit.”

The Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers situations are a bit different. Favre played the “will he/won’t he” retirement game for years, until the Green Bay Packers drew a line in the sand in 2008, eventually prompting his trade to the New York Jets.

There may have some lingering resentment on Rodgers’ part over a perceived lack of help on offense, or the stagnation of Mike McCarthy‘s offense over his last few years as Packers head coach, but the Love pick seems to be the true inciting incident here. Had the team gone in another direction there, or at least let Rodgers know ahead of time that they really liked the Utah State quarterback who might be available in the late first round, we may be talking about Green Bay gearing up at another potential Super Bowl run.

[Bolling with Favre]