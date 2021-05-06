John Kuhn Shares What He’s Been Told By Aaron Rodgers

As the Aaron Rodgers saga rages on, we’re starting to get some conflicting stories on what current and former Green Bay Packers have been told by the future Hall of Fame quarterback. Former fullback John Kuhn, a very popular Packer from 2007-15, says he spoke to Rodgers recently, and had a very different takeaway than many who believe his departure is imminent.

Earlier this week, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Rodgers told some prospective free agents that he probably wouldn’t be on the team. Of course, the Packers are not historically a major player in free agency, and two of the team’s biggest free agents-to-be re-upped: offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, who signed a record deal for his position, and running back Aaron Jones.

Those decisions set off a light bulb for former Packers executive Andrew Brandt. “The Rodgers rumor mill is getting circular. So he told free agents he wouldn’t be with the Packers but somehow his teammates he knows well, like Bakhtiari and Jones – who could have signed anywhere – chose to stay with the team. Um, so they could play with Jordan Love? Please,” he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

For those looking for more positivity out of the Green Bay situation, Kuhn follows that up. “At age 37 he’s hoping to insure his career in Green Bay DOES get to 40,” the former Rodgers teammate told CBS Sports Radio after a conversation with the quarterback. “He’s seen what’s happened to other quarterbacks. It may take drastic measures to get there.”

Of course, it is unclear what those drastic measures may be. Is he really willing to walk away from the game, or move to a new franchise in a trade, if things don’t improve from his perspective?

Is general manager Brian Gutekunst being removed really paramount to his decision making process, as has been reported? What kind of expressed role in decision making and roster management?

We’ll see if that is all figured out, but there have been at least some signs of positivity coming from those connected to the Green Bay Packers franchise in recent days, amid a lot of worry about Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team.