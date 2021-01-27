NFL Executive Believes Aaron Rodgers, Packers Relationship ‘Going To Go Nuclear’

After Aaron Rodgers appeared to hint at a potential departure from the Green Bay Packers, following the team’s second-straight NFC Championship loss on Sunday, he tried to set the record straight this week. Not everyone is buying that all is well in Titletown.

“A lot of guys futures, they’re uncertain, myself included,” he admitted to reporters after the loss. While that sounded very foreboding, both head coach Matt LaFleur and team CEO Mark Murphy have rejected the idea that the team is ready to move on from Rodgers. The quarterback also tried to explain those comments on Tuesday, during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show appearance.

“I don’t think I said anything that I haven’t said before,” Rodgers said of his postgame comments. “Ultimately my future is not in my control. I was thinking about (free agents-to-be) Aaron Jones and Corey Linsley. I don’t see a reason why I shouldn’t be back.”

Not everyone is buying it though. CBS Sports‘ Jason La Canfora has heard from a number of NFL coaches and executives who believe that the Aaron Rodgers/Green Bay Packers relationship is dissolving, that he never grew close to LaFleur the way most believed this year, and that he could force his way out this offseason.

Aaron Rodgers seems to be enjoying the drama surrounding him. Milking it, even. Whatever you may think, rival coaches and and execs are reading his words and actions as a sign that he is ready to move on whether he wants to fully admit it or not:https://t.co/hzCwVJBHgu — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 27, 2021

La Canfora recounts a text conversation with a current head coach, who pondered his team making a play for Rodgers. He’s not alone in believing that the legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback could make like Brett Favre, at a point in his career similar to when Favre left for the New York Jets.

We had a good laugh, and the coach did not in any way push back on my case for how difficult it would be for his organization to execute a trade for Rodgers. He acknowledged all of it, in fairly blunt terms, himself. And yet he would not give up hope in making it happen, despite the odds. And the sentiment he expressed has been echoed by other coaches, general managers, executives and agents around the league over the past two days, all of whom are convinced a bitter divorce is pending between one of the greatest quarterbacks of this or any generation, and the storied Green Bay Packers.

An assistant coach told him that Rodgers’ dissatisfaction with his situation, dating back to last season when LaFleur’s offense “held him back,” and the selection of Jordan Love this offseason, is the “worst kept secret in football.”

Of course, that first point isn’t really valid anymore. Rodgers thrived under LaFleur in year two, and is widely expected to win the MVP Award. Still, many believe that Rodgers can use his leverage to head elsewhere, and insist that his relationship with the Packers is at the end of the line.

“How about talking to your quarterback first before you put out that statement, or just waiting to see if he says it for himself?” a “long-time NFL executive” said to La Canfora, in response to Murphy’s insistence that Aaron Rodgers will be back. “Totally tone deaf. That’s exactly what not to do. That thing is going to go nuclear. Trust me. The quarterback wants out.”

Time will tell, but there are plenty of influential people that seem to be betting heavily on this situation growing even more tumultuous as we approach the offseason.

[CBS Sports]