The Green Bay Packers moved up in the 2020 NFL Draft to take Jordan Love out of Utah State in the first round, a pretty clear sign that they intended to make him the heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers, who was coming off of a less-than-transcendent individual season. Rodgers responded by winning the MVP award in 2020, and now has the Packers in a real bind.

Rodgers is not happy with the team that he’s played for over the last 16 years, to the point where he may want a trade. Green Bay insists that it wants to make things right and keep the future Hall of Fame quarterback, but right now the two sides are at an impasse. Rodgers took a vacation to Hawaii while most of the team reported to OTAs.

Meanwhile, Love is getting QB1 reps with the Packers, perhaps a sign of things to come if the team and Rodgers actually go through a divorce. The Packers players on hand, and the team’s coaches, have said that he’s made serious progress, though he is facing an uphill situation as the team’s top five wide receivers did not report to OTAs.

During Wednesday’s OTAs, Love was just 10-of-17, with an interception that was dropped by DeAndre Thompkins. He was sacked twice, and perhaps most disconcertingly, checked down to running backs on six of seven plays. Colin Cowherd believes that Love’s level of performance is exactly why Aaron Rodgers can afford to play serious hard ball with the franchise.

.@ColinCowherd looks at why Aaron Rodgers is playing hardball in Green Bay: "If Jordan Love was Mahomes — let's not kid ourselves — Aaron Rodgers would be in camp." pic.twitter.com/rxUyQa2Oeh — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 3, 2021

“If Jordan Love was (Patrick) Mahomes, let’s not kid ourselves. Aaron would be in camp. Aaron knows his replacement, he sees it and he knows it,” Cowherd said on his FS1 show this afternoon.

It is hard to judge Love playing with a very sparse receiver corps, but there is definitely some cause for concern there. On the other hand, the coaches are remaining optimistic with the Utah State product.

Hackett on Jordan Love’s progress: “One of the bigger things with Jordan right now is just his confidence in the system. … It’s just about being able to make the proper decisions and timing and accuracy and all of those things have been better.” — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 3, 2021

#Packers QB coach Luke Getsy isn't looking for more aggressive throws from Jordan Love this offseason: "The main goal for me right now is just that he progresses properly, that he plays with his eyes and his feet. … He's done a good job of that." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) June 3, 2021

That being said, it doesn’t sound like the team is ready to put its foot down, like it did with Brett Favre in 2008, and hand over the keys. Aaron Rodgers was the best player in football in 2021, and you can’t give that guy up, especially for a project player like Love.

[The Herd]