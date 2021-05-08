The Spun

Aaron Rodgers To Guest Star In Upcoming Episode Of ABC Sitcom

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to the game against the Carolina PanthersGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 19: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field on December 19, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Fresh off a two-week stint as the guest host of Jeopardy!, Aaron Rodgers will reprise the role when he stars in an upcoming episode of “The Conners.”

According to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Cwik, Rodgers will appear as the host of Jeopardy! while Laurie Metcalf’s character Jackie participates as a contestant on the show. The episode will air in the next two weeks.

You can see quick glimpse of it below.

Rodgers’ actual guest-hosting stint on the iconic game show went rather well. The three-time MVP quarterback has even indicated he would like to become the full-time host of the program.

We’ll see if that winds up happening, but Rodgers’ dalliance with Jeopardy! has certainly added a wrinkle to his situation with the Green Bay Packers. All indications are Rodgers is angry with the organization and could potentially be traded this offseason.

For now, Rodgers’ reported discontent is the major story line in the NFL, and will continue to be until a resolution is reached.


