Aaron Rodgers To Guest Star In Upcoming Episode Of ABC Sitcom

Fresh off a two-week stint as the guest host of Jeopardy!, Aaron Rodgers will reprise the role when he stars in an upcoming episode of “The Conners.”

According to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Cwik, Rodgers will appear as the host of Jeopardy! while Laurie Metcalf’s character Jackie participates as a contestant on the show. The episode will air in the next two weeks.

You can see quick glimpse of it below.

Big guest stars, big events, AND two proposals?! 😮 Don’t miss the final two episodes of this season of #TheConners starting on May 12, with guest stars Candice Bergen, Brian Austin Green, and @AaronRodgers12! pic.twitter.com/UfpRLD4Yf6 — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) May 8, 2021

Rodgers’ actual guest-hosting stint on the iconic game show went rather well. The three-time MVP quarterback has even indicated he would like to become the full-time host of the program.

We’ll see if that winds up happening, but Rodgers’ dalliance with Jeopardy! has certainly added a wrinkle to his situation with the Green Bay Packers. All indications are Rodgers is angry with the organization and could potentially be traded this offseason.

For now, Rodgers’ reported discontent is the major story line in the NFL, and will continue to be until a resolution is reached.