The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Aaron Rodgers Had 1 Reason For Taunting Bears Fans

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at TIAA Bank Field on September 12, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers have absolutely owned the Chicago Bears for more than a decade, and Aaron Rodgers let the fans at Soldier Field know about it today.

After throwing a touchdown to put Green Bay up 24-14 with a little over four minutes remaining, Rodgers could be heard on television yelling “I still own you” at Bears fans in the end zone seats. After the game, he explained why he did it.

According to Rodgers, he was simply responding to being flipped off.

“I looked up at the stands and saw a woman giving me the double bird,” Rodgers said, via MySportsUpdate’s Ari Meirov. “I’m not sure exactly what came out of my mouth next.”

Rodgers has won 12 of his last 14 starts against the Bears, and in total, Green Bay has won 20 of the last 24 matchups against their long-time rivals.

If Rodgers winds up leaving the Packers this offseason, we reckon Bears fans will be popping champagne in celebration.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.