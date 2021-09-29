Aaron Rodgers Had Blunt Message For His Critics Yesterday

Because of his approach to the offseason and admission that he considered retirement, Aaron Rodgers has heard from critics that he isn’t fully invested in football anymore.

He’s hoping that his performance in Sunday night’s win over the San Francisco 49ers will help quiet those comments. During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, Rodgers fired back at those who questioned his commitment to the sport.

“Well, it’s a rough night, I guess, for some of those ‘he doesn’t care’ campers,” Rodgers said. “I love the game, I love competing. There’s nothing like it. There’s nothing like having the ball in your hands with a chance to win the game, late in the game.”

It was beautiful to see you celebrate like hell with your teammates & coaches just weeks after "he doesn't care" "Rough night for the he doesn't care campers..I love this game & you dream about winning games like that" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/MXUtaTQk8J — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 28, 2021

Rodgers is referring to how he closed out the 30-28 win over the 49ers. Taking over possession at his own 25 with only 37 seconds remaining, Rodgers connected on a pair of passes with Davante Adams for 42 yards to set up the game-winning field goal.

After a brutal performance (133 yards passing, two interceptions) in a Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Rodgers has looked like his old self the last two games. He’s completed 45-of-60 passes for 516 yards, six touchdowns and no picks in wins over San Francisco and Detroit.

He’ll look to keep it rolling at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.