Aaron Rodgers Had Interesting Twitter Like During Super Bowl

It seems like Aaron Rodgers is one of the many people who were unhappy with the officiating during Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

In fact, Rodgers may have had some added bitterness considering the Packers‘ season ended with a loss to Tampa Bay in the NFC Championship Game. On the final drive of the game, the Bucs benefited from a pass interference call which handed them the game-clinching first down.

During Sunday night’s game, Rodgers liked a tweet from longtime NFL official Terry McAulay implying that the officials were calling the action tighter than they had this season.

“Neither defensive hold called on KC comes close to the standard we saw the entire season for that call all season and certainly not what we saw in TB/GB,” McAulay wrote.

Most likely, Rodgers probably wishes the refs had called a few more defensive holds on the Bucs during the NFC title game.

During the first half of Super Bowl LV, the Chiefs were penalized a total of eight times for 95 yards. One defensive hold took a turnover off the board and an offsides call on a field goal gave the Bucs a first down and led to a Tampa Bay touchdown.