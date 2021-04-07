Aaron Rodgers Had Cool Message For Brett Favre Last Night

The second episode of Jeopardy! featuring Aaron Rodgers as the guest host went fairly well, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback proved that he has what it takes to replace a legendary figure.

Before last night’s game started, Rodgers wanted to once again show respect to the late Alex Trebek. When doing so, Rodgers also gave a shoutout to his former teammate, Brett Favre.

“Following in the footsteps of a legend is something I know a little about, and I learned the best way to honor their legacy is to put in the work and deliver at the highest level,” Rodgers said. “So for the next two weeks, I hope I can make Alex proud.”

Rodgers had large shoes to fill in Green Bay, but he quickly proved that he was more than capable of leading the franchise to the promised land.

Two episodes of Jeopardy! isn’t a big enough sample size to say whether Rodgers has what it takes to be the successor to Trebek. However, the early returns are quite promising.

Aaron Rodgers gives a nod to Brett Favre at start of Tuesday's 'Jeopardy!' episodehttps://t.co/qFUMzogy82 — CBS 58 News (@CBS58) April 7, 2021

What we do know right now is that Rodgers wants to be considered for the full-time gig. He recently discussed the possibility of him hosting Jeopardy! on a full-time basis while remaining an NFL quarterback.

“I don’t think I’d need to give up football to do it. They film 46 days a year. I worked 187 this year in Green Bay. That gives me, eh—[pauses]—178 days to do Jeopardy!” Rodgers said. “So I feel like I could fit 46 into that 178 and make it work. It would be a dream job for sure, and I’m not shy at all about saying I want the job. That’s how I went into it. I want an opportunity to be in the mix.”