Aaron Rodgers Had Ruthless Comment On The New York Giants

While on The Pat McAfee Show this Tuesday afternoon, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked about the wild finish to the Chargers-Raiders game. Somehow, that conversation led to Rodgers taking a shot at the New York Giants.

The reigning MVP questioned the Giants’ decision to call a quarterback sneak on third-and-9 backed up deep in their own territory.

“You play to win the game. Nobody wants to be part of kneeling the shit out to take a tie. I would lose my mind,” Rodgers said. “You know what would make me lose my mind almost as much as that… third-and-9 on the minus-five, let’s go in goal line personnel and run a QB sneak.”

Rodgers then jokingly said, “Call that one in Matt [LaFleur] and see what happens.”

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky had a similar take on this play-call from the Giants.

“There’s absolutely no way that a four-win team on the last game of the year is actually going to run quarterback sneak. This is brilliant by the Giants,” Orlovsky sarcastically said. “They actually ran quarterback sneak on third-and-9. That’s embarrassing.”

When asked about this decision in his postgame press conference, Giants head coach Joe Judge said he wanted to give his punt team some breathing room. Not too many fans are pleased with that answer, though.