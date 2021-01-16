Look: Aaron Rodgers’ New Hairstyle Is Going Viral

Rams-Packers is already underway on FOX. Just as we all expected, Aaron Rodgers’ hair is the main storyline early on. Yes, you read that right.

Rodgers and the Packers are aiming to beat the Rams and move on to the NFC Championship next weekend. To advance, the Green Bay quarterback will have to be sharp against a stout Rams defense that some believe is the best defensive unit in the NFL.

The Packers offense looked good early on as it drove right down the field and found itself in the red-zone rather quickly. The Los Angeles defense got a stop, though, forcing Green Bay into a field goal. The Rams responded on their next offensive possession rather quickly to make it a 3-3 game late in the first quarter.

Saturday’s playoff chess match is ongoing as each team looks to advance to next week’s NFC Championship. But of course, Rodgers’ hair is the talk of social media at the moment, instead of the actual game.

The Packers quarterback is sporting a new hairdo for today’s playoff showdown. Take a look.

I was not expecting a middle part from Aaron Rodgers but I’m thrilled we have it pic.twitter.com/T5n4TcLjDZ — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) January 16, 2021

This is a new one. But is it really a hairstyle?

To us, it just looks like Aaron Rodgers is letting his hair grow a bit longer than normal. And of course, wearing a helmet on top of longer hair can change any hairstyle.

Back to the game, we’ve got a defensive battle on our hands early on. We’ll see which of Sean McVay and Matt LaFleur can crack the code first.

Tune into FOX to catch the rest of Saturday’s Rams-Packers playoff game. The game is tied at three apiece late in the first quarter.

