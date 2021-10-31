Look: Aaron Rodgers Has Revealed His Halloween Costume

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has finally revealed his Halloween costume.

Rodgers, 37, has been hyping up his Halloween costume for weeks now, but kept it a mystery up until now. He finally unveiled the look on Saturday night, a day before Halloween.

The Packers quarterback dressed up as the popular fictional action movie character John Wick this year, as played by Keanu Reeves. He even recreated a photo of John Wick and his dog.

Take a look.



That’s pretty great.

Aaron Rodgers even tagged Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari as his dog in the photo. And, as Bakhtiari pointed out in the comment section, he’s a bit upset because – spoiler alert – the Wick’s dog is killed in the first John Wick movie.

“Woof woof,” Bakhtiari said. “… Wait. Don’t I die?!?! Wtf man.”

Aaron Rodgers revealed earlier this year that he was growing his hair out exclusively because of the character he was going to be for Halloween.

“This has been a year in the making for my costume. Somebody who is a hero of mine who has longish hair.”

Guesses had been flying in all-month long. Many thought Rodgers would portray Loki considering Disney produced a multi-episode hit show revolving around the Marvel villain.

Instead, the veteran quarterback went with John Wick. We think that was a good choice. Rodgers actually looks a bit like the fictional action hero, mostly because of the long hair.

The Packers quarterback gets to stay in-costume for Halloween on Sunday. Green Bay has the weekend off after handing the Cardinals their first loss of the season last Thursday.