One NFL analyst has pointed out a fatal flaw in Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers that others may not notice.

Rodgers didn’t throw any touchdowns or interceptions in the 13-10 loss to the 49ers but Bob Sturm thinks that when things start to go bad. he stops trusting the scheme.

“Does Lazard score? We will never know. But, Rodgers does this. He stops trusting the scheme, he holds the ball too long, he locks in, and his throws were all knee-high. Fatal flaw stuff,” Sturm tweeted.

Sturm also touched on how much of a genius he is, but doesn’t like how Rodgers plays hero-ball.

“Dude is a genius, but I have seen this hero-ball episode catch up with him enough times to know that blaming everyone but him all the time has its ramifications. He never learns,” Sturm said in another tweet.

Rodgers lost his 10th playoff game which has now dropped his overall playoff record to 11-10. He still hasn’t gotten back to a Super Bowl since 2011 when the Packers took down the Steelers 31-25.

It remains to be seen if Rodgers plays next season but if he does, perhaps this fatal flaw will be corrected.