Aaron Rodgers Has 1 Very Honest Concern About NFL Season

The NFL is pushing forward with plans for the 2020 season to go on relatively normal, but that isn’t stopping Aaron Rodgers from expressing concerns.

Speaking to the media at the American Century Championship, Rodgers expressed an overarching concern over whether there will actually be an NFL season. He pointed out that there are still “a lot of things yet to be figured out” and that players are still waiting for the NFL and NFLPA to sort them.

“I think top of mind is are we gonna have a season?” Rodgers said, per ProFootballTalk. “I think there’s a lot of things yet to be figured out. We’re hopeful, we’re hopeful that it’s with fans and we can get all the testing procedures down the way the want it for the utmost amount of safety. But I think we’re kind waiting for the league and the [NFL Players Association] to figure some things out.”

NFL teams are already telling fans that there will be huge restrictions on stadium attendance – if there’s attendance at all.

But the recent spike in coronavirus cases across the country isn’t helping the NFL’s cause either. States have had to push back their plans for reopening, while others are still largely being lockdown.

The NFL has the influence to get around some of those restrictions, but as we’re already seeing, some players are reluctant to put their lives on the line for the game.

Aaron Rodgers certainly isn’t alone in expressing concerns over the viability of a 2020 NFL season.