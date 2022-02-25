On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Dianna Russini had a stunning revelation regarding how much money Aaron Rodgers wants to make next season.

“From the conversations I’ve had with a lot of people in the league, he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL by a wide margin,” Russini said. “So we’re talking about $50 million a year. We know the cap situation the Green Bay Packers are in. We know Davante Adams needs to get paid. So there’s a lot on the table.”

The report has turned quite a few heads within NFL circles. However, it doesn’t appear to be accurate.

Pat McAfee, a close friend of Rodgers, contacted the Packers quarterback on Friday. Rodgers had a two-word response to Russini’s report: “Categorically false.”

“Has anybody thought about just asking him? So I text him. That’s just not true,” McAfee said in response to Russini’s report. “All of that stuff this morning about ruining him … I sent him, ‘Hey man, reports on you wanna be the highest-paid player by a wide margin, is that the thing you are currently, is that what’s going on right now?’

“‘Categorically false’ is what he said.”

Narratives have gone unchecked for a very LONG time.. I reached AHT to @AaronRodgers12 this morning & asked if he wants to be the highest paid NFL player by a large margin… "categorically false" was his response#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/OkjJPpoKew — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 25, 2022

The reports saying Aaron Rodgers wanted $50 million per year were a bit hard to believe to begin with. If he made $50 million per year the Packers would be strapped for cash.

Regardless, it looks like the reports aren’t true.

Rodgers is expected to make a decision on his football future in coming weeks.