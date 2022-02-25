The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has 2-Word Response To Report He Wants To Be NFL’s Highest-Paid Player

Aaron Rodgers in the NFC Championship Game loss to San Francisco.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts to a rushing touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Dianna Russini had a stunning revelation regarding how much money Aaron Rodgers wants to make next season.

“From the conversations I’ve had with a lot of people in the league, he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL by a wide margin,” Russini said. “So we’re talking about $50 million a year. We know the cap situation the Green Bay Packers are in. We know Davante Adams needs to get paid. So there’s a lot on the table.”

The report has turned quite a few heads within NFL circles. However, it doesn’t appear to be accurate.

Pat McAfee, a close friend of Rodgers, contacted the Packers quarterback on Friday. Rodgers had a two-word response to Russini’s report: “Categorically false.”

“Has anybody thought about just asking him? So I text him. That’s just not true,” McAfee said in response to Russini’s report. “All of that stuff this morning about ruining him … I sent him, ‘Hey man, reports on you wanna be the highest-paid player by a wide margin, is that the thing you are currently, is that what’s going on right now?’

“‘Categorically false’ is what he said.”

The reports saying Aaron Rodgers wanted $50 million per year were a bit hard to believe to begin with. If he made $50 million per year the Packers would be strapped for cash.

Regardless, it looks like the reports aren’t true.

Rodgers is expected to make a decision on his football future in coming weeks.

