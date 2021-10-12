Aaron Rodgers Has 2 Words Of Advice For Joe Burrow

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers imparted valuable wisdom to Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow after Sunday’s game.

Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Packers’ thrilling overtime win over the Bengals on Sunday. He couldn’t say enough about how talented a quarterback Burrow is.

Burrow’s competitive spirit was on full display during his gutsy performance against the Packers. He put himself at injury far too often, though, often choosing to pick up yardage with his legs and ending his runs without sliding. During one play in particular, the Bengals quarterback took a massive high-low hit from two Green Bay defenders.

During Burrow’s postgame, midfield meeting with Rodgers on Sunday, the Packers quarterback had one message: “Just slide!”

“I’m a Joe Burrow fan & I enjoy the way he goes about his business.. I told em after the game he’s TOO damn talented JUST SLIDE,” Rodgers said.

With that being said, Aaron Rodgers understand why quarterbacks like to take hits sometimes.

He explained it makes quarterbacks feel like they’re actually playing football instead of just throwing the football. But the smart thing to do is slide and protect yourself.

“You feel like you’re really a part of it when you take a shot as a quarterback.. I don’t feel like sliding makes you less tough it’s just sometimes the smarter thing to do,” Rodgers continued.

Given Joe Burrow’s injury history already in his professional career, he needs to slide more often. The last thing he can afford is another injury.