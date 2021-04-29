Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Has 3 Preferred Trade Destinations

The Green Bay Packers’ relationship with Aaron Rodgers is officially in jeopardy.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced today that Rodgers is disgruntled and does not want to return to the Packers. He hasn’t officially requested a trade, but there are some teams reportedly on his wish list.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers are Rodgers’ preferred trade destinations.

“From unimpeachable source: As of last night, Aaron Rodgers’ wish list was 49ers, Broncos, Raiders (not necessarily in that order),” Florio reported. “He wanted Packers to take the 49ers’ offer. Next move by Rodgers is TBD.”

It would be ironic if Rodgers finishes his NFL career in San Francisco. After all, he thought the 49ers would select him with the first pick in 2005.

With the NFL Draft about to start, the 49ers are expected to take either Mac Jones or Trey Lance with the third overall pick. That would take them out of the sweepstakes for the Rodgers.

Though it would take time to get used to seeing Rodgers in a Broncos or Raiders uniform, both teams have strong supporting casts and would immediately be a playoff contender with the three-time MVP under center.

Time will tell whether Rodgers plays another snap for the Packers.