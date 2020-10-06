In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the NFL has decided that players will have to stay in their team’s city even during a bye week. That means Aaron Rodgers will have to remain in Green Bay this week.

Rodgers and the Packers improved to 4-0 on the season with a convincing win last night over the Falcons. After the game was over, the two-time MVP was asked about staying in Green Bay for the bye week.

Let’s just say that Rodgers isn’t too thrilled that he has to stay in Green Bay this week. However, he does understand why the league has made it a rule for this season.

“It sucks, it totally sucks,” Rodgers said. “Obviously it is what it is, especially as an older player, I look forward to the bye weeks. It is what it is, we’ll be here, we’ll make the most of it but it sucks.”

Aaron Rodgers on having to stay in Green Bay for this week for the bye: "It sucks, it totally sucks. Obviously it is what it is, especially as an older player, I look forward to the bye weeks. It is what it is, we’ll be here, we’ll make the most of it… https://t.co/FFV96AnI00 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 6, 2020

The NFL’s new policy states “Players and coaches will not be permitted to leave the club city during the bye week and must provide daily specimens for COVID-19 testing.”

It’s unfortunate that players can’t use their week off to travel or visit family elsewhere, but that’s a sacrifice they’ll have to make this year.

Rodgers could use this extra time to develop chemistry with some of his younger receivers, especially since Davante Adams and Allen Lazard aren’t at 100 percent.

We’ll see the Packers back in action on Oct. 18 against the Buccaneers.