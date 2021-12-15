Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has missed a handful of practices the past few weeks due to a toe injury. However, that hasn’t affected his ability to perform on Sundays.

This past weekend, Rodgers completed 29-of-37 pass attempts for 341 yards and four touchdowns in a statement win over the Bears.

When recently asked how he’s able to play so well despite barely practicing, Rodgers responded, “As Allen Iverson once famously talked about practice.”

Of course, this is in reference to Iverson’s famous rant that took place on May 7, 2002. On that day, the All-Star guard’s dedication to practice was questioned during a press conference.

“We sitting in here—I’m supposed to be the franchise player, and we in here talking about practice,” Iverson said. “I mean, listen: We talking about practice. Not a game. Not a game. Not a game. We talking about practice. Not a game. Not the game that I go out there and die for and play every game like it’s my last. Not the game. We talking about practice, man.”

Rodgers might not be able to deliver as great of a rant, but he has stated multiple times that he won’t allow this injury to slow him down.

With four games remaining in the 2021 regular season, Rodgers has 3,219 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s firmly in the race for another MVP award.