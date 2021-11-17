Aaron Rodgers Has Brutally Honest Admission On MVP Chances

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are in the hunt for yet another NFC title game appearance.

After losing back-to-back NFC title games, the Packers have a Super Bowl berth on their mind. With Rodgers playing at a high level once again, that is a distinct possibility.

One thing that isn’t, though, is Rodgers winning the MVP award again – according to him. During a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said it’s a “legitimate statement” he won’t win MVP again.

“And do you know that you’re probably never going to win an MVP again?” McAfee said, citing Rodgers’ recent COVID-19 vaccine comments. “That’s probably never going to happen, right?”

“I think that’s a legitimate statement,” Rodgers said with a laugh.

Aaron Rodgers said that's a "legitimate statement" when @PatMcAfeeShow said he may never win an MVP ever again. — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) November 9, 2021

Following his acceptance on not winning the award again, Rodgers knows his comments were polarizing.

“I shared an opinion that is polarizing, I get it,” he said at the time. “I misled some people about my status which I take full responsibility of those comments, but in the end I have to stay true to who I am and what I’m about. I stand behind the things that i said.

Despite Rodgers’ comments, he’s certainly in the mix for MVP this season. The 2021 season hasn’t seen any player take over as the favorite for the award just yet.

Could it be Rodgers again?