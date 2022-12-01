Aaron Rodgers Has Brutally Honest Admission On Soldier Field

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 17: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates with teammates and fans after defeating the Chicago Bears by the sore of 24-14 on October 17, 2021, at Soldier field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers isn't 100 percent heading into this weekend, but that won't stop him from suiting up against the Bears.

During this Wednesday's media session, Rodgers was asked if visiting Soldier Field gives him extra motivation to come back from an injury. Last Sunday, he left the field early with a rib injury.

Rodgers' response to that question was perfect.

"Yeah, for sure," Rodgers said. "It was back in 2013. It still is today in 2022."

In 2013, Rodgers connected on a 48-yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb with under a minute remaining to defeat the Bears. That touchdown secured the win at Soldier Field, which also clinched the NFC North for the Packers.

To this day, Bears fans are still haunted by that play.

This season hasn't been pretty for Rodgers and the Packers, but they did beat the Bears by a wide margin back in Week 2.

Rodgers had 234 passing yards and two touchdowns in the first meeting between the Bears and Packers.

We'll find out on Sunday if Rodgers is still the rightful owner of the Bears.