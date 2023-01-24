Aaron Rodgers Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Trade Rumors

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to throw during the first quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers has been the subject of trade rumors over the last few days.

The conversation picked up over the weekend when ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that a possible Rodgers trade is "a very real scenario this offseason."

Rodgers was asked about the trade whispers during his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday, and he didn't really have much to add other than acknowledging they are out there.

"I have some people that love to track that stuff, so I've been made aware of it," Rodgers told McAfee and A.J. Hawk.

Technically, Rodgers has still not announced he will definitely be playing in 2023, though he did say on McAfee's show last week that he thinks he can still play at a high level.

Assuming he does intend to return for a 19th NFL season, the Packers and Rodgers will have to weigh whether or not their partnership is still a workable one.