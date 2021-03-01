Aaron Rodgers Has Donated $1 Million To Help Small Businesses

Aaron Rodgers was voted the NFL MVP for the 2020 season after a stellar year with the Green Bay Packers. But what he recently did for small businesses may put his recent 48-touchdown season to shame.

In a new press release, the North Valley Community Foundation announced that they received $1 million from Rodgers and his Aaron Rodgers Small-Business COVID-19 Fund. Per the release, the funds will benefit 80 small and local businesses in Butte County, California. Rodgers said he was inspired by Dave Portnoy and the Barstool Fund, which has donated millions of dollars to small businesses across the country.

“Those 80 restaurants and retail businesses will receiver grants to help cover rent for, on average, three months or longer and/or other operational costs through the Aaron Rodgers Small-Business COVID-19 Fund at North Valley Community Foundation in Chico. The grants will total more than $1 million.”

Rodgers took a personal touch in delivering the news to some of the recipients. The release revealed that Rodgers personally notified nine of the business owners.

“Small, locally owned businesses are the heart and soul of a community,” Rodgers said in the statement. “In the applications and the videos, it was heart-wrenching to hear about all the obstacles facing restaurants and retail establishments. So many of them are struggling just to stay in business but remain hopeful that there’s an end to this.”

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has donated $1 million to help 80 small, locally owned businesses in his hometown of Chico and all of Butte County, California. A very nice touch. pic.twitter.com/U7q9vrQfko — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2021

The number of coronavirus cases is thankfully going down across the country. But many businesses and workers will feel the financial effects of the pandemic for years to come, or even permanently.

Rodgers is one of many who has made a massive financial donation to helping people get back on their feet.

Hopefully many others will continue to follow Rodgers’ example and help out those who have suffered however they can.