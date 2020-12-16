Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Comment About Packers’ Season

The Green Bay Packers made the NFC title game during the 2019 season, but were blown out by the San Francisco 49ers.

Fans and analysts alike suggested the Packers’ success last season was a fluke. Well, after Week 14 of the 2020 season, Green Bay is proving it’s one of the elite teams in the league.

On Tuesday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said the team is finally allowing itself to dream. During his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the MVP candidate knows Green Bay is playing well.

“Yeah, we’re playing great football,” Rodgers told Pat McAfee on Tuesday. “Now we can say it. We’re 14 weeks in, 13 games and a bye, so yeah now we can say it. We’re having, you know, a lot of success on offense. I think we’re number two in yards. Not sure where we’re at in points per game. We’re number two in third down percentage. Number one now in the red zone.”

"Yeah we're playing great football… Now we can say it we're 14 weeks in.. 13 weeks & a bye"@AaronRodgers12's mindset at this point in the season #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/30dBXBVTAQ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 15, 2020

Star players like Aaron Rodgers seldom acknowledge their team’s success – at least during the midst of the season.

However, as he enters the twilight of his career (maybe) Rodgers might finally be allowing himself to see that success.

Green Bay currently occupies the No. 2 seed in the NFC just behind the New Orleans Saints. The Packers are gearing up for another deep playoff run and Rodgers will be the key.