Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Response To Question About His NFL Future

Aaron Rodgers leading his Green Bay Packers team onto the field.FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 04: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers walks through the tunnel before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

After getting knocked out of the playoffs earlier this year, Aaron Rodgers admit that he wasn’t sure how much longer he’d be the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. On Friday, the three-time MVP once again discussed his future with the franchise that drafted him.

During an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter, Rodgers was asked by Kenny Mayne if he wants to be a Packer for life. Rodgers’ answer pretty much lined up with what he said back in January.

“So far it has definitely been my team,” Rodgers told Mayne. “I said last year I didn’t know if that was actually possible to be able to finish there. I still feel like that’s kind of where we are at. I don’t know that a lot of that is in my hands. I guess we’ll just see where it goes.”

Mayne then asked Rodgers if he wanted to proclaim that he wants to “throw for Lombardi Avenue all day,” which then led to Rodgers saying “Ken, you and I both know that’s not how it works.”

This doesn’t mean that Rodgers wants out of Green Bay by any means, but it’s tough for him to commit to the team when it already drafted his potential successor.

Green Bay’s decision to take Jordan Love with its first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft complicated Rodgers’ future. However, he’s not allowing that to affect his play on the field.

Rodgers, 37, is coming off the best season of his illustrious career. In 2020, he completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.