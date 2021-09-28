Aaron Rodgers Has Interesting Admission On The Steelers

Aaron Rodgers has some history with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team he and the Green Bay Packers are facing in Week 4.

In four games against the Steelers, Rodgers is only 1-3 as a starter. However, that one was massive. It came back in Super Bowl XLV and earned the Packers their fourth Lombardi Trophy.

In his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” today, Rodgers first showed some love to the city of Pittsburgh.

“I’ve been around a lot of Pittsburgh people over the years. I’ve loved my time with all of them,” Rodgers said. “It’s a great blue collar town. It’s got a lot of history that city.”

Then, Rodgers got more into the football-specific side of things, complimenting the Steelers’ longtime head coach.

“Mike Tomlin is a fantastic coach,” Rodgers said. “I love the way that he leads. I love the way that he talks after the game. He looks like someone that the players love playing for.”

Surely, no Steelers fans will read those remarks about Tomlin and envision Rodgers wearing black and yellow in 2022 if he ultimately decides he wants to leave Green Bay after the season. After all, Big Ben is expected to retire and the Steelers don’t have a successor. Just saying.

Putting hypotheticals aside and dealing with reality, a Green Bay win on Sunday would put the Steelers in a 1-3 hole to start the season. It would be Pittsburgh’s third loss in a row.

A Packers win would also move Green Bay to 3-1, with three straight wins after an embarrassing 38-3 Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Packers and Steelers will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday on CBS.