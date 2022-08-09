Aaron Rodgers Has Just 1 Main Goal Moving Forward

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

If Aaron Rodgers retired today, he'd be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He's a four-time MVP with a Super Bowl ring.

Even though Rodgers could walk away from the game today as one of the best of all time, he's getting ready for his 18th year in the NFL.

During an interview with Adam Schein of SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio, Rodgers revealed why he's still playing football. The star quarterback of the Green Bay Packers really wants to hoist the Lombardi Trophy again.

“I don’t say this as a cliche, I say this as heartfelt as I can,” Rodgers said. “I want to win the championship. I’ve had all the individual success I could possibly ever have dreamed of accomplishing. I’ve got four MVPs. I’m an honorary blackbelt. I’d like to win another Super Bowl.”

Rodgers has been knocking on the doorstep for the past few seasons. However, the Packers have fallen short in the playoffs three years in a row.

The Packers are once again expected to be contenders in the NFC, but they'll need to win in the playoffs to silence their critics.

If Rodgers wins a second Super Bowl, it would definitely change the narrative surrounding him. It would also improve his ranking when discussing the best quarterbacks of all time.