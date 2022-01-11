Aaron Rodgers Has NSFW Response To Super Bowl Rumor

Last week there was a rumor floating around that if Aaron Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to Super Bowl 56, he’d boycott it. He responded to the ridiculous rumor during an interview with Pat McAfee on Tuesday afternoon.

“I’ve given a lot less f—s the last couple years but 1 thing I do give a major f—k about is ridiculous narratives about me. I’m gonna boycott the Super Bowl.. that’s the dumbest s—t I’ve heard”

The rumor originated from a text message Boomer Esiason received saying Aaron Rodgers was going to boycott the Super Bowl over the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

The text proved to be a prank and has obviously been proven false.

“Boom, the Rodgers saga continues to get crazier and crazier,” read Esiason’s co-host Gio Giannottia, via Fox 13 Seattle. “I’ve been told by multiple people in Aaron’s direct circle that if the Packers make the Super Bowl, he will use the week leading up to the Super Bowl to prove a major point.

“He will threaten the NFL by saying he won’t play in the big game, or next season, if they don’t eliminate some of the COVID-related rules,” the co-host continued. “One big one that upsets him the most is the testing of non-symptomatic players.”

This entire ordeal was ridiculous to begin with.

There’s no way Aaron Rodgers would sit out the Super Bowl after all the hard work he’s put in this season.