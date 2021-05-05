Green Bay Packers fans have been going through a full week of horror as their franchise quarterback reportedly no longer wants to play for the team.

Shortly before the 2021 NFL draft kicked off, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Aaron Rodgers no longer wants to play in Green Bay. In the aftermath of Schefter’s report, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky said there is a “less than 5% chance” Rodgers suits up for the Packers in 2021.

With the news finally out there, other bits of information are starting to leak out as well. On Wednesday afternoon, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo added some new information to the mix.

He said Rodgers started telling impending Packers free agents that he didn’t plan to be with the team – all the way back in the fall of 2020.

“Aaron Rodgers was telling the Packers’ prospective free agents basically ‘before you make any decisions, I’m probably not going to be here,'” Garafolo said.

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork: On @BobMcGinn’s “Krause” report and Aaron Rodgers’ warning #Packers prospective free agents for quite some time he wasn’t expecting to be back in Green Bay in 2021. pic.twitter.com/pXdYHffCiY — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 5, 2021

Garafolo noted that most of his teammates – like the rest of the football world – didn’t think he was serious. Star left tackle David Bakhtiari signed a deal making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the game in November.

His deal was surpassed just a few weeks later by Trent Williams, but Bakhtiari clearly felt comfortable remaining with the Packers for years to come.

We’ll have to wait and see where Aaron Rodgers play in 2021.