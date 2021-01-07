Aaron Rodgers Has Telling Admission Before The Playoffs

Aaron Rodgers is coming off one of his best seasons ever – and that’s saying something. He threw a Packers-record 48 touchdowns, is the frontrunner for NFL MVP and has the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

And by the looks of things, Aaron Rodgers is at 100-percent heading into the playoffs. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Rodgers declared that he’s as fresh for the playoffs as he’s ever been.

Rodgers credited the low number of sacks he took and the work he’s done in the weight room for feeling so good. He also hinted that there may have been a little bit of luck given that simple missteps can lead to injuries.

“I definitely feel as good as I’ve felt after the season in I can’t even remember,” Rodgers said. “That’s a big positive, especially at 37. A lot of that’s due to the low number of sacks that we had. Obviously, I consider some of the things I’ve done in the offseason, in the weight room, a big help as well. But it’s been one of those years. Sometimes you can’t avoid those things. Just things can happen. Guys can fall on your legs or take a misstep. But this year I’ve thankfully avoided those and feel really good.”

The Packers quarterback took it a step further, saying he’s “the strongest” he’s felt, with the fewest “bumps and issues”. He did not miss a single practice this year.

“I think it’s the strongest I’ve definitely felt and, yeah, probably the least sore, the least amount of bumps and issues,” he said. “I think we all deal with certain things throughout the season, but to be able to have made it through every practice and not be limited in any of them definitely was a change for me, a very welcomed change.”

Aaron Rodgers is always a dangerous opponent in the playoffs. He has 40 touchdowns, only 12 interceptions and a passer rating of 100 in the postseason despite an 11-8 record.

With the road to Super Bowl LV coming through Lambeau, this could be the year Rodgers nabs his second ring.