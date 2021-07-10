Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers and teammate Bryson DeChambeau won “The Match” against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson.

During the tournament, TNT play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson asked Rodgers about his future with the Packers. “I don’t know, BA. We’ll see…” Rodgers said during the Match. “I’m just out here trying to have a good time with Tom.”

A few days later, he was back out on the course at the American Century Championship – a celebrity golf tournament. During play, he wasn’t able to avoid questions about his football future.

He once again tried to dodge the question, though.

“I’m going to enjoy the hell out of this week. And then get back to working out, and figure things out in a couple weeks,” he said.

🚨🚨Aaron Rodgers🚨🚨 “I’m going to enjoy the hell out of this week. And then get back to working out, and figure things out in a couple weeks” pic.twitter.com/P39HoYceJb — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) July 10, 2021

At this point, Rodgers is just reciting the lines he’s used over the past few months since the trade rumors first started. Packers fans will just have to wait until the 2021 season officially gets underway to know what Rodgers will be doing.

It sounds like he’s gearing up to play, but there is still room for him change his mind before the season begins.