Aaron Rodgers Has Telling Response To Packers Trade Rumors

The Green Bay Packers suffered their second loss of the season on Sunday, falling to the Minnesota Vikings as home. The loss dropped the Packers to 5-2 on the season, while the Vikings improved to 2-5.

While Green Bay struggled to stop the run and avoid penalties on Sunday, the Packers could also probably have used another wide receiver.

Green Bay has been in the middle of some wide receiver trade rumors heading into Tuesday’s deadline. The Packers are reportedly interested in Houston Texans wideout Will Fuller.

Could the #Packers add on offense? They maintain interest in #Texans WR Will Fuller… A look at potential moves as the trade deadline looms:https://t.co/hOEgIrLWu7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2020

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked about the trade rumors following the game. He had a pretty telling response.

“That’s not a bad question but that’s one I can’t answer,” Rodgers said when asked if the Packers should trade for another wide receiver.

Translation: Yes, we should, but I’m not going to publicly put pressure on my team’s front office.

That’s the right answer from the franchise quarterback, who continues to play at an extremely high level.

Rodgers added that he wasn’t going to publicly lobby for anyone specific, because the last time he did that, “he ended up in Buffalo.” The Packers quarterback is likely talking about former Green Bay wide receiver Jake Kumerow, who was released and signed by Buffalo.

Aaron Rodgers on whether the Packers need to add a receiver at the trade deadline: "That's not a bad question but that's one I can't answer." Then he added that he's not going to lobby for anybody because the "last time I did that he ended up in… https://t.co/kX5hKEuigY — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 1, 2020

The Packers are still in good shape moving forward, but it’s clear that another weapon for Rodgers could help the team reach a new level.

Green Bay will look to bounce back on Thursday night against San Francisco.