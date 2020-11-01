The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Telling Response To Packers Trade Rumors

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Vikings.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 01: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers on the field during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings during the game at Lambeau Field on November 01, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers suffered their second loss of the season on Sunday, falling to the Minnesota Vikings as home. The loss dropped the Packers to 5-2 on the season, while the Vikings improved to 2-5.

While Green Bay struggled to stop the run and avoid penalties on Sunday, the Packers could also probably have used another wide receiver.

Green Bay has been in the middle of some wide receiver trade rumors heading into Tuesday’s deadline. The Packers are reportedly interested in Houston Texans wideout Will Fuller.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked about the trade rumors following the game. He had a pretty telling response.

“That’s not a bad question but that’s one I can’t answer,” Rodgers said when asked if the Packers should trade for another wide receiver.

Translation: Yes, we should, but I’m not going to publicly put pressure on my team’s front office.

That’s the right answer from the franchise quarterback, who continues to play at an extremely high level.

Rodgers added that he wasn’t going to publicly lobby for anyone specific, because the last time he did that, “he ended up in Buffalo.” The Packers quarterback is likely talking about former Green Bay wide receiver Jake Kumerow, who was released and signed by Buffalo.

The Packers are still in good shape moving forward, but it’s clear that another weapon for Rodgers could help the team reach a new level.

Green Bay will look to bounce back on Thursday night against San Francisco.


