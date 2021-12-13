Aaron Rodgers Has Troubling Admission On His Toe Injury

Aaron Rodgers has suffered a setback with his toe injury.

Despite having one of his best games of the season on Sunday night, Rodgers told the media that his toe “feels worse” and that the toe is to be re-examined.

He also confirmed that surgery would be the last resort.

During his post-game peas conference, Aaron Rodgers said he suffered a setback Sunday night to his fractured toe and it “feels worse”. Surgery is, in his words, “a last resort, for sure.” But the toe is expected to be re-examined. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2021

It sure didn’t look like there was a setback with that injury after Rodgers threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns against the Bears. He looked like the same old Rodgers when he’s slicing and dicing, just as he’s done throughout the season.

It was a bit of a slow start for the Packers, but they eventually turned it on. After being down 10-0 and then 27-21 at halftime, Green Bay outscored Chicago 17-0 in the third quarter to go up 38-27 going into the fourth.

After that, it was still all Packers as they outscored the Bears 7-3 in the final frame.

Rodgers now has 3,219 yards along with 27 touchdown passes and four interceptions. He’s solidifying himself as one of the top MVP candidates around the league with just under a month left in the season.

That said, the Packers’ season will hinge on how severe the setback is.

Their next game will be next Sunday against the Ravens at 4:25 p.m. ET.