Aaron Rodgers Has Warning For Future Packers Opponents

Over the weekend, Aaron Rodgers made his return to the Green Bay Packers after missing last week’s game with COVID-19.

Back on the field, Rodgers and company cruised to a comfortable 17-0 win over Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. After a few days to think about the win, Rodgers had a warning for the rest of the NFL.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers suggested players stay away from mocking “the belt.”

“There haven’t been a lot of positives that have come from guys mocking the belt over the years,” Rodgers said on the show.

Aaron Rodgers on @PatMcAfeeShow: "There haven't been a lot of positives that have come from guys mocking the belt over the years." This year, Robert Quinn, Chandler Jones and Jamal Adams have done it. Packers then beat the Bears, Cardinals and Seahawks. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 16, 2021

According to Packers reporter Matt Schneidman, defensive players Robert Quinn, Chandler Jones and Jamal Adams have all mocked the belt. The Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks all went on to lose to the Packers.

Not many teams have had success against the Packers this season. Following a confusing season-opening blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Packers won seven-straight games.

A close loss to the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago – without Rodgers – is the only other dropped game on the schedule.

Next up for the Packers is a battle against the Minnesota Vikings.