Aaron Rodgers is not currently at Green Bay Packers minicamp, turning his offseason absence into a true holdout. Even so, one former NFL general manager thinks fans and the front office should take Rodgers’ advice from a few years ago and “R-E-L-A-X.”

Scott Pioli, a longtime New England Patriots front office executive and the former general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs, spoke on the Packers situation on Tuesday morning. He says that “concern” is legitimate, but it is not time to panic.

He takes an interesting approach here. One reason why he thinks the Packers front office should take a confident approach: they drafted Jordan Love to be the heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers. That move may come early, but he thinks if they believe in Love as their guy, it isn’t time to freak out about Rodgers’ absence right now.

“The worst thing you can do as a leadership group is panic,” Pioli said. “They’ve been planning for the day when Aaron Rodgers is going to be gone. They did it when they drafted Jordan Love.”

Our guy @scottpioli51 is back! We're talking Julio Jones, the Falcons, Bruce Arians, Aaron Rodgers and more! "On Sundays, @juliojones_11 always shows up." pic.twitter.com/rcNPKMZMly — GMFB (@gmfb) June 8, 2021

“I would say what Aaron Rodgers said a few years ago, ‘R-E-L-A-X.’ Relax Packers fans, relax Packers front office. Everything is going to work out as it’s supposed to, and they’ll make the best of it.”

That is obviously easier said than done sitting on the outside of the situation. If worst comes to worst and Rodgers continues his holdout, and Jordan Love is clearly not ready for prime time, it is going to look very bad for this front office after the huge gambit they made in the 2020 NFL Draft, and how they’ve bungled the Rodgers situation since.

Of course, the team says it has every intention of making things right with the star quarterback. We’ll see if they can get him back on board in time for training camp next month.

[Good Morning Football]