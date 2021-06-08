NFL World Reacts To Latest Aaron Rodgers Development

Aaron Rodgers has taken the next step in a potential divorce from the Green Bay Packers. The superstar quarterback is now officially holding out from training camp.

“Aaron Rodgers wasn’t present at the start of the 8:30 a.m. team meeting to kick off Packers minicamp, I’m told,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero tweeted on Tuesday morning. “As expected, the NFL MVP is now officially a holdout.”

The absence comes as no surprise. Rodgers was not present for the team’s OTAs, spending part of that time on vacation in Hawaii with fiancée Shailene Woodley, actor Miles Teller, and Teller’s wife.

Rodgers has reportedly requested a trade, a request that the Packers don’t intend to fulfill this summer. If Rodgers holds out into the year, he’ll sacrifice tens of millions in signing bonus money to the team, who don’t have a major incentive to trade him before next offseason.

It would be even a BIGGER story if Aaron Rodgers DID show up! #AaronRodgers #Packers https://t.co/1cfbMp9jqM — Linda Cohn (@lindacohn) June 8, 2021

The drama continues between Rodgers and #Packers. His absence is more symbolic at this point. If Rodgers holds out from training camp, then things get stickier, more interesting. #Denver7 #Broncos https://t.co/gQ3t7gcQBA — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) June 8, 2021

The Packers have the option of fining Rodgers $93,000 for missing the mandatory minicamp. That is just the start of the potential financial duel between the two sides.

The move also stands to benefit Jordan Love, who has been getting full QB1 reps with the Green Bay Packers. The first-round pick, whose 2020 selection was a major turning point in the Packers-Rodgers relationship, did not get a true offseason last year due to COVID-19, and he wound up as the third-stringer during the season. There have been conflicting reports on how he’s performed so far this offseason, though most with the Green Bay Packers say he’s taken serious strides.

Aaron Rodgers’ expected absence from minicamp means another look at Jordan Love, who has shown signs of progress in his first real offseason. @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/1RRNaUB4fK — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 8, 2021

All signs point to an Aaron Rodgers holdout in Green Bay. That means first team reps for @jordan3love with his top receivers at mandatory minicamp beginning today. Steve Calhoun (@ArmedDangerQBS) has helped Love prepare for this moment. Full interview: https://t.co/J0up8Qizm6 pic.twitter.com/upfu8JHGHA — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) June 8, 2021

The really telling moment in this holdout will be when the Green Bay Packers open full training camp on July 27th. That gives Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers some time to figure things out, but things are certainly escalating.