How Much Money Aaron Rodgers Could Lose If He Sits Out 2021 Season

If Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers decides to sit out the 2021 season, he’d be leaving a lot of money on the table.

Rodgers could receive a $93,085 fine for not attending minicamp this week, but the Packers might not want to levy it since their relationship with the reigning MVP is not on great terms at the moment. Even if he is fined that amount, it doesn’t compare to the money he could lose out on if he sits out the entire year.

Not only could Rodgers lose out on his $14.7 million base salary, he could have his $11.5 million signing bonus recouped. Additionally, he would miss out on the chance to collect his $6.8 million roster bonus.

The Packers can also fine Rodgers over $2 million if he holds out during training camp.

In total, Rodgers would lose out on over $35 million if he stays away from Green Bay for all of 2021. While the money has never been the biggest factor for him, he now has 35 million reasons to return to the Packers at some point this year.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport recently commented on Rodgers’ situation. He believes it’s one that can be fixed.

“No one has told me that Aaron Rodgers is definitely not coming to camp. No one has told me he’s never playing for the Packers again unless this or that happens,” Rapoport said. “He’s had opportunities to say publicly and send messages privately that he wants to get traded – I have not heard that. To me, it’s more ‘can this issue get solved before training camp,’ rather than a staredown.”

We’ll eventually find out if Rodgers is willing to change his stance.

