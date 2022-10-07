Aaron Rodgers, Hollywood Star Spotted Together At USWNT Game

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to be enjoying his time in England.

On Friday, Rodgers was spotted at Wembley Stadium. He was watching an international friendly featuring the women's national teams for England and the United States.

Rodgers wasn't alone at Wembley Stadium. He was chatting with Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

The camera crew for FOX managed to get a good shot of Rodgers and Sudeikis enjoying the game.

England defeated the United States by a final score of 2-1. Sophia Smith was the lone goal scorer for the USWNT.

Of course, Rodgers is in England at the moment because the Packers' Week 5 matchup will take place in London.

The Packers will face the New York Giants at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams enter this matchup with an impressive 3-1 record.

We'll see if Rodgers can cap off this weekend with his fourth win in a row.