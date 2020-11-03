Aaron Rodgers’ Home Life: Does He Have A Wife? Is He Still With Danica?

On the field, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is one of the NFL’s most recognizable players. But what about his off-field existence, including his family and dating life?

Without question, Aaron Rodgers is one of the best to ever play the QB position. In addition to his skills, he possesses good looks, wealth (a reported net worth north of $100 million) and a tremendous amount of fame.

Rodgers does not have a wife or kids and has never been married but he has been involved in a couple of high-profile relationships during his NFL career. Most recently, he and former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick shared a multi-year romance.

As for his family…well, that subject is a little more complicated, which will become clear. That aspect of Rodgers’ life has often been rocky.

You’re probably dying to know more about Rodgers’ personal life, so let’s dig in.

Is Aaron Rodgers Still With Danica Patrick?

Unfortunately, the answer here is no. After more than two years together, the couple broke up some time over the summer.

Before the split, Rodgers and Patrick looked like they could have been headed toward marriage, even going as far as to purchase a $28 million house in Malibu.

Like so many relationships these days, a series of cryptic messages, shared by Patrick on Instagram, were the first sign things had cooled. After some time, the two began speaking candidly about their breakup, though neither party ever officially acknowledged what went wrong.

On the bright side, it looks like both Aaron and Danica are in good places after calling it quits. Patrick said that her failed relationship with the All-Pro quarterback led to her sharpening her expectations for her partners.

“The next guy has his work cut out for him because my intuition, my standards, my boundaries, my wants and needs are off the charts,” Patrick said on Quibi’s “The Rachel Hollis Show.” “Cause I’ve gotten to know me so much more. So it’s gonna be so much more narrow and specific. And I think that’s the challenge with a relationship.”

As for Rodgers, he too is doing well and has made that clear on numerous occasions.

“I have just a new and increased love of life. And I’ve made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space and there’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective, on life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback said on The Pat McAfee Show.

“And that’s why I’m having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy.”

While Danica Patrick was Aaron Rodgers’ most recent celebrity girlfriend, she was not his first. Before he dated the famous driver, Patrick was in a relationship with actress Olivia Munn.

Olivia Munn

The 40-year-old actress has appeared in films such as Date Night, Iron Man 2, X-Men: Apocalypse and Magic Mike. She’s also been in a number of popular television series, including Attack of The Show! and The Newsroom.

She and Rodgers were in a relationship from 2014 to 2017 and there was even talk of the pair getting engaged. Alas, it was not to be, and they wound up going through a reported “amicable” split.

Interestingly, Rodgers’ relationship with Munn reportedly led to the downfall of his dealings with his immediate family. But that is a totally different story.

Aaron Rodgers’ Family Life

Rodgers doesn’t talk much about his family–and with good reason. He and his immediate family have been in a long-running feud, and the Super Bowl champion passer reportedly went through long periods where he didn’t speak with his parents or siblings.

This beef reportedly began during his relationship with Munn, but continued to fester even after the two broke up. According to People, comments Rodgers made earlier this year about religion and his family’s faith caused a stir and deepened the divide.

“They were dismayed,” a source told People. “The family is very dedicated to their Christian faith. To them, his comments are basically a slap in the face to the fundamentals of who they are. It’s basically him turning his back on everything they have taught him.”

Time will tell if the Rodgers family will reconcile for good or continue to be fractured.

Who Is Aaron Rodgers Dating Now?

It appears the answer is no one. At least, the Packers’ superstar has not confirmed any relationships.

Given how private Rodgers is, we don’t expect him to broadcast every bit of his dating life. However, given his propensity for famous partners, his next girlfriend will likely be someone we’ve all heard of.